Bennett says Israel is on its way to becoming an "ultra-orthodox, anti-Zionist state"

The chairman of the "Together" party, Naftali Bennett, criticized the government's conduct this morning (Wednesday) regarding the draft law and the daycare law. "In its attitude toward the ultra-Orthodox public, the State of Israel is on a slow-motion path to suicide," he said at the Eli Hurvitz Conference on Economy and Society of the Israel Democracy Institute.

"In the last decade and especially in the past five years, a Haredi and anti-Zionist state has risen under our noses, and we are funding them out of our own pockets. A third of Jewish children in Israel study in their schools that teach that the IDF is a disaster and that Zionism is a bad thing," he added.

He went on to condemn the government's actions regarding the passage of the "Daycare Law" – which is intended to subsidize daycare centers for families of Haredi draft dodgers. "As we speak right now, the Knesset is hastily and feverishly advancing the Daycare Law, which aims to transfer the very limited budget for subsidizing daycare from working and serving families to families who choose for the father not to work and not to serve," he added.

"This is part of a frenzy of deranged legislation in the government's final days," he emphasized. "So my message is very simple: all the laws of chaos, plunder, and division that the outgoing government has just passed in its final days, we will repeal them immediately upon the formation of the next Knesset."

According to him, the coalition is wasting its time because everything will be canceled. "We will establish a serious, professional, Zionist government, so save your energy," he noted.