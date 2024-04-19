Benny Gantz maintains lead in polls, but Netanyahu narrows gap

According to a recent survey conducted for the Israeli daily Maariv, Benny Gantz, the Emergency Government Minister and head of the National Unity party, continues to lead in voting intentions for the position of Prime Minister of Israel.

However, the survey also reveals that incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has significantly closed the gap between them.

The poll indicates that 42% of respondents consider Benny Gantz as the preferred candidate for Prime Minister, while 37% favor Benjamin Netanyahu.

Despite Gantz's lead, Netanyahu's increased support signifies a tightening race between the two prominent figures in Israeli politics. Additionally, 21% of respondents remain undecided about their choice for Prime Minister.

In terms of party representation in the Knesset, the National Unity party, led by Benny Gantz, is projected to win 31 seats, followed by Likud with 21 mandates.

Yesh Atid is forecasted to secure 13 seats, while Yisrael Beytenu would obtain 12 seats. Itamar Ben Gvir's ultra-Orthodox Sephardic party, Shas, and Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Force) are each expected to gain nine seats, with the Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox party, United Torah Judaism, projected to win seven seats.

The Arab parties, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am (Joint Arab List), are anticipated to secure five seats each. However, the religious Zionism party led by Bezalel Smotrich is forecasted to only garner four seats.

Notably, the new right-wing party led by MP Gideon Sa'ar is projected to fall below the eligibility threshold, failing to secure any seats.