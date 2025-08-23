Benny Gantz urges time-limited national unity gov't to further chances of hostage deal

Recommended -

Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz on Saturday called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition politicians to form a temporary national unity government to further the chances of bringing home the hostages held in Gaza.

Addressing Netanyahu, Yair Lapid and Avigdor Liberman, Gantz said that the proposed government's two supreme priorities would be the release of Israeli hostages held by the jihadists of Hamas and instituting universal conscription in Israel by ending the exemption from military service enjoyed by the ultra-Orthodox.

Upon attainment of the goals, the government would dissolve and call an election.

“The government’s term will begin with a hostage deal that brings everyone home,” Gantz said in a press conference. “Within weeks, we will formulate an enlistment outline that would see our ultra-Orthodox brethren drafted to the military and ease the burden on those already serving. Finally, we will announce an agreed-upon election date in the spring of 2026 and pass a law to dissolve the Knesset [Israeli parliament] accordingly. This is what's right for Israel.”

“The hostages are in mortal danger and our soldiers are collapsing under the burden,” Gantz added, underscoring the urgency of his message.

The first response came from Liberman’s Yisrael Beitenu party.

“Yisrael Beitenu calls for all the hostages to be returned now, without preconditions,” the party said in a statement. “The only government that we will be part of is a wall-to-wall Zionist government, we're not interested in partaking in any spin.”