Bill advances to establish special courts for October 7 terrorists

The Knesset plenum approved the preliminary reading of a joint bill on Wednesday for the prosecution of terrorists who took part in the October 7 attack.

The legislation is a joint effort of of Knesset (Israeli parliament) members Yulia Malinovsky (Israel Beiteinu) and Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism). If the bill becomes law, a special court would be established to adjudicate cases related to crimes of genocide and hate crimes committed on that day.

Both coalition and opposition supported the bill, which would lead to the establishment of a state committee, including representatives from the Justice, Security, and Foreign offices, for lawsuit policy. In addition, it will define special measures against an "Illegal combatant in the events of October 7," allowing for the prolonged detention of detainees who were involved in the massacre to allow investigation, trial, and national security purposes. Israel's courts are backed up with the sheer number of prisoners taken from Gaza, with issues relating to their representation and due process set to be resolved. The law still has to pass the first, second, and third readings.

Members of Knesset Yulia Malinovsky and Simcha Rotman said after the approval of the law that "October 7 was not just a terrorist attack, it was a 'brutal' attempt to destroy the Jewish people in its state, it is Israel's responsibility to ensure justice and make it clear to the whole world - we will not silently accept this." In a statement on behalf of the two, they wrote: "Setting up a unique court will allow a quick, efficient and fair judicial process while preserving the rights of the victims of the offense and presenting the truth to the Israeli public and the international community."