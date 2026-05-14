Coalition Chairman submits bill to dissolve the Knesset

Israeli Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz submitted a bill Wednesday evening to dissolve the Knesset, backed by all coalition faction leaders, in a move seen as Prime Minister Netanyahu’s attempt to take control of the election process and prevent the opposition from dictating the timeline for early elections.

If approved, elections would have to take place within five months, with reports indicating Haredi factions are pushing for a vote as early as September.

According to reports previously published by i24NEWS Hebrew, Netanyahu has recently held a series of political meetings focused on preserving the strength of the right-wing camp.

Central to the discussions is the political future of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and his Religious Zionism party, amid concerns that smaller parties could fail to cross the electoral threshold.

Among the options reportedly being considered are integrating Religious Zionism representatives into the Likud list or forming alliances with new right-wing political figures. At the same time, efforts to reunite Smotrich politically with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir have so far failed, with Ben Gvir reportedly resisting such a move.

Likud officials had prepared for the possibility of early elections and decided that if dissolving the Knesset became unavoidable, the coalition itself would initiate the process rather than allow the opposition to lead it. The strategy is likely intended to give Netanyahu greater influence over the timing and conditions of any upcoming election campaign.