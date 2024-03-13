Head of elite IDF unit to be disciplined over harsh words for Israel's political class

A senior Israel Defense Forces (IDF) commander will be disciplined, the military said Wednesday, over biting remarks directed at the country's political leadership.

Lt. Col. Dan Goldfus, who holds the reins over the IDF's elite 98th division, said he hoped that Israel's political ranks will "one day be worthy" of the army's moral courage.

Taking a swipe at "leaders on all sides," he said he hoped "they can find time to listen to the heart of a warrior."

"We do not run away from responsibility," he said of the October 7 fiasco, "we bow our heads in the face of our resounding failure, but you must be worthy of us."

"You must be worthy of those soldiers who sacrificed their lives. Make sure that everyone takes part, that we will not return to October 6, that all the effort was not in vain."