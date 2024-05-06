'Complete lie': PM Office rejects report that Netanyahu caused breakdown in Hamas talks

In response to claims by Hamas official Moussa Abou Marzouk and an unnamed Israeli official to The New York Times that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to blame for the impasse in truce agreement talks, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office issued a statement refuting the allegations.

The statement emphasized that it was Hamas, not Netanyahu, who sabotaged negotiations by refusing to revise its extreme demands.

"The claim that it was Prime Minister Netanyahu, and not Hamas, who torpedoed the hostage release deal is a complete lie and intentionally misleading the public," the statement asserted.

The Office further stated that Hamas's uncompromising stance made it impossible for any Israeli government to accept their terms. Netanyahu himself dismissed the accusations, denouncing them as "a complete lie and a deliberate deception of the public."

Abu Marzouk claimed that Hamas was close to agreeing to a deal, but Netanyahu's refusal to compromise, particularly regarding a military operation in Rafah, had hardened their position.

Netanyahu countered these assertions, asserting that Hamas's unreasonable demands were the primary obstacle to reaching an agreement. He reiterated that Hamas's refusal to compromise made it impossible to progress towards a resolution.