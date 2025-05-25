Controversy erupts over Netanyahu's appointment of David Zini as Shin Bet Chief

The appointment of General David Zini as the new head of Israel’s internal security service, the Shin Bet, has ignited a wave of political and legal controversy.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Zini’s nomination on Thursday, but critics argue the decision was made through irregular channels and in potential violation of legal norms.

Israel’s Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, stated shortly after the announcement that the appointment did not comply with required legal procedures. She is expected to issue formal guidance this week on how such a high-level security post should be properly filled.

Opposition figures have been quick to condemn the move. Opposition leader Yair Lapid called the appointment “a serious conflict of interest” due to Zini’s alleged ties to the "Qatargate" case in which close associates of Netanyahu reportedly received funds from a foreign government believed to support terrorist organizations.

Lapid called on Zini to step aside until the Supreme Court can rule on the legality of the appointment.

"Zini must announce that he cannot accept this position under these circumstances,” he said.

National Unity party member Gadi Eisenkot, a former IDF Chief of Staff, also urged Zini to decline the appointment in an open letter. "Be a leader," Eisenkot wrote, "and inform the Prime Minister that the responsible step is to wait for the Attorney General's interpretation and to allow for the appointment of a more qualified candidate during wartime."

Critics have also pointed to procedural irregularities. According to reports, Zini’s appointment was finalized in a private meeting with Netanyahu in his car. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Zini’s direct superior, was only informed of the decision minutes before it was made public and did not take part in the selection process.

Adding to the complications, the Gronis Committee — the body responsible for reviewing appointments to sensitive positions — is currently inactive due to incomplete membership.

Maayan Toaf/GPO

Despite mounting opposition and legal questions, sources close to Netanyahu say he is “very determined” to proceed and sees “nothing that could stop this appointment.”

In an attempt to address the conflict of interest, Netanyahu has stated that Zini will not be involved in the investigation into "Qatargate" — which implicates three of Zini’s close advisers. However, Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit emphasized Netanyahu’s own personal stake in the ongoing investigations, including one involving leaks to the Bild newspaper, raising broader questions about the Prime Minister's involvement in the appointment.