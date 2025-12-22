Senior Israeli figures allegedly pushed pro-Qatari narrative in media, i24NEWS investigation finds

A recent i24NEWS investigation has revealed that during 2024, senior figures in Israel’s media and lobbying circles allegedly coordinated efforts to promote pro-Qatari narratives, raising concerns over foreign influence on public discourse.

The investigation focuses on communications between Eli Feldstein and Israel Einhorn, who reportedly worked together to ensure that Qatar was presented as the key mediator in negotiations with Hamas. The two were allegedly connected through Jonatan Urich, who facilitated their collaboration.

According to the report, the activity began in April 2024, with Feldstein sending articles, talking points, and briefings to Einhorn for dissemination in Israeli outlets. The materials emphasized Qatar’s central role in regional negotiations and portrayed other regional actors, particularly Egypt, as unreliable or self-interested.

The correspondences show a systematic approach to shaping media narratives. Feldstein and Einhorn coordinated on content for major outlets including KAN 11, Haaretz, and Channel 12 News, sometimes providing suggested wording or framing to ensure coverage aligned with pro-Qatari messaging.

Some communications referenced senior U.S. officials allegedly supporting Qatar’s role, reinforcing the narrative’s credibility.

Internal exchanges reveal a deliberate strategy to amplify Qatar’s influence in public perception. In one instance, Feldstein described the effort as “creating reality,” highlighting how the duo sought to construct a media narrative that favored Qatar while minimizing Egypt’s role in Gaza-related negotiations.

The report has drawn criticism from Israeli politicians.

Likud MK Boaz Bismuth condemned interviews with Qatari officials as inappropriate, saying it was “a scandal” for media outlets to give prominence to a state that funds Hamas while presenting Israel as opposed to negotiations. The investigation also raises questions about the involvement of senior advisors in the Prime Minister’s Office, suggesting the potential for conflicts of interest.

Former Prime Minister Bennett responded to the investigation saying “Netanyahu’s office betrayed the State of Israel and IDF soldiers during wartime and acted on behalf of Qatar for monetary gain, and Netanyahu himself is covering it up,” he said. “These are harsh words, and I fully stand behind them.”