Danon blasts UN peacekeepers after Israeli drone shot down in southern Lebanon

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, sharply criticized the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), accusing it of overstepping its authority after peacekeepers shot down an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

In comments to the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), Danon said a letter sent by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, “constitutes a clear acknowledgment of an action contrary to the mandate set by Security Council Resolution 1701.”

“UNIFIL was created to supervise the disarmament of Hezbollah and prevent attacks against Israel,” Danon said. “It has long since stopped fulfilling this mission.”

The ambassador vowed that Israel will continue to act firmly against any terrorist threat, calling on UNIFIL “to focus on the mandate it has been given, without deviating from it.”

According to a UN report, the Israeli drone was “flying aggressively” near the Lebanese village of Kafr Kila, close to the border. UN peacekeepers responded by using what they described as “minimal and proportionate force” to neutralize the aircraft.

Shortly after the incident, a second Israeli drone reportedly dropped a grenade near the site where the first drone had crashed.

Danon concluded his remarks by questioning UNIFIL’s continued relevance:

“The time of UNIFIL may be over. The UN must choose — either enforce its mandate or leave the field.”