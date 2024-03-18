Debate over IDF appointments: New details from the stormy cabinet discussion

The divide between ministers serving under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is growing, inflamed by the IDF chief of staff's decision to make senior appointments.

Hard-right coalition members Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir have been trying to hamper Lieutenant General Herzi Halevy's promotions, taking aim at Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Leaks from the security cabinet meeting that was held Sunday night reveal Gallant referred to Finance Minister Smotrich's demand to stop the planned round of promotions in the IDF.

Chaim Goldberg / Flash90

Gallant reportedly said to Smotrich at the meeting: “If you’re going to bring this up, bring up the full reality — how the IDF, which did fail, recovered, and is performing excellently. The IDF is attaining achievements we are incredibly proud of. You are harming the security of Israel and undermining the security system for political reasons only. This is alarming at any time, but especially during war. I won’t allow anyone to turn the IDF into a militia serving any one official.”

Smotrich, who also holds a position within the Defense Ministry, gave interviews to Hebrew media earlier Sunday in which he hit out at the IDF chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevy, blaming him for the failures that led to the October 7 massacre. In light of this, Smotrich said the Chief-of-Staff should not be allowed to make appointments that would "mold the next generation" of the IDF, and called on the security cabinet to intervene.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Following the leaks of the stormy cabinet meeting, Smotrich took to social media to respond to Gallant.

"What harms Israel's security is the preemptive rejection of any criticism and an unwillingness to have a substantive discussion on issues critical to Israel's security. Silencing real debate and maintaining a chorus of only one voice through shaming and suppression is the most October 6th thing there is. That's exactly how dangerous conceptions grow. I recommend that my friend the Defense Minister stay within the realm of substantive discussion, even if it's pointed."

The term "conception" is often used by Ben-Gvir and his political allies to refer to the running of affairs prior to the October 7 massacre, and is considered a derogatory reference to the IDF and Israeli security establishment.