DM Katz assigns Comptroller to examine the Turgeman Committee report

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Monday morning that he has tasked the Defense Establishment Comptroller with examining the Turgeman Committee report. This comes two weeks after viewing the report himself.

In a statement, the minister noted that after receiving the committee’s conclusions, which examined the army’s failures on October 7, there are several additional issues to be reviewed.

One of such issues is the need for further investigations in areas that the IDF has not previously investigated. Several cases were not addressed by the Turgeman Committee because it had reviewed previously existing investigations only.

The cases that were not addressed include the "Jericho Wall" document and the completion of investigations that the committee marked in red and determined were not conducted in an appropriate and thorough manner.

The Minister's statement also included that the inspector will be asked to formulate a recommendation for equal criteria regarding personal conclusions.

"The conclusions will be submitted to me within 30 days in order for me to be able to quickly formulate my position on the matter of senior appointments in the IDF that fall under my authority, in light of the events of October 7th. My position regarding the prevention of promotion for those who served in the Southern Command on October 7th remains unchanged," stated Katz, who made the decision following the conversations the Chief of Staff held on Sunday with senior officers.

At the end of his statement, he mentioned the issue of appointing the military attaché to Washington, which is a point of disagreement between him and the Chief of Staff. "It is entirely unrelated to the matter and does not constitute grounds for delaying any appointment in the IDF," he said.

It should be noted that the Minister of Defense received the conclusions of the Turgeman Committee about two weeks ago, even before the report was presented to the public.

The minister's decision comes after a series of conversations that the Chief of Staff Zamir held on Sunday with a number of senior IDF officials who are responsible for the October 7 failure according to the Turgeman Committee's report, and even dismissed some of them from the IDF, including the intelligence officer of the Gaza Division, Lt. Col. A.

Meanwhile, Yossi Yehoshua, the military commentator for Yedioth Ahronoth, YNET, and i24NEWS, reported for the first time that the decision of Chief of Staff Zamir regarding the head of Military Intelligence, Major General Shlomi Binder, was made contrary to the position presented in the Turgeman Committee report.

It was also revealed that Zamir described the replacement of the head of Military Intelligence at this time as "a very great irresponsibility" and emphasized: "I could not do it."

On the other hand, (ret.) Major General Turgeman insisted that it is not possible to allow Binder to complete his term, even though he agreed that there are indeed many challenges. Turgeman mentioned that no real personal conclusions were taken against Binder despite his responsibility for the failure.