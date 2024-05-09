Israel's emergency government teeters on the brink of collapse as efforts to negotiate a hostage deal stall, according to a report by KAN on Thursday.

The National Unity Party, led by Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz, expressed growing concerns over the government's inability to make headway in the ongoing hostage negotiations.

KAN's report suggests that the coalition's stability is increasingly fragile, with key figures warning of a potential rupture.

During a war cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, Member of Knesset Gadi Eisenkot, representing the National Unity Party, delivered a stark ultimatum, indicating that he would resign from the government if negotiations failed to progress.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

The looming threat of Eisenkot's resignation has cast a shadow over the emergency government's future. KAN's report suggests that Eisenkot's departure could precipitate a broader crisis within the coalition, potentially triggering significant political realignments.

KAN's assessment follows earlier reports indicating that the coalition has been bracing for the possibility of Gantz's departure from the government.

Such an eventuality could pave the way for the return of Gideon Sa'ar, a prominent political figure, to the government fold.