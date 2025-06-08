EU considers sanctions against Israel over Gaza War

Seventeen European Union countries are actively reviewing Israel’s adherence to human rights obligations under the EU-Israel Association Agreement, raising the possibility of targeted sanctions in response to its ongoing military operations in Gaza.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Netherlands, centers on Article 2 of the agreement, which states that respect for human rights and democratic principles is essential for cooperation.

While a complete suspension of the agreement would require unanimous support among all 27 EU member states—a highly unlikely outcome—partial sanctions could be adopted via a qualified majority.

To move forward with this option, at least 15 countries representing 65% of the EU population would need to agree. However, strong opposition from key allies such as Germany and Italy has cast doubt on the viability of this route.

Recommended -

At the same time, momentum toward unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state by European powers appears to be stalling ahead of an international conference on the Israel-Palestinian conflict, scheduled for June 17–20 at the United Nations in New York. The summit is being co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia to advance a two-state solution.

Despite co-leading the event, France has privately informed Israeli officials that it does not intend to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state at this time. However, French diplomats have not ruled out future recognition, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The United Kingdom is reportedly pushing for the inclusion of language supporting Palestinian statehood in the conference's final declaration—a move that has created diplomatic friction and, according to some sources, "embarrassed" Paris. Israeli officials have accused French President Emmanuel Macron of leading a "crusade against the Jewish state."

Adding to the tensions, a European internal report expected later this month is likely to conclude that Israel is in breach of its human rights commitments under the Association Agreement. European Council President António Costa signaled growing frustration, stating Friday: “The situation in Gaza is completely unacceptable. If you watch television or read the news, it’s not hard to anticipate the conclusions we’re reaching.”

In a sharp response, Israel’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the investigation as a “masquerade with predetermined results.”

The developments come amid intensifying scrutiny of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which has drawn international criticism over civilian casualties and humanitarian conditions in the coastal enclave.