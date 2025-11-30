Prime Minister Netanyahu submits a pardon request to President Herzog

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently submitted a request for clemency to President Herzog, i24NEWS legal commentator Avishai Greenzig revealed on Sunday. The request includes two documents: a detailed letter signed by his lawyer, and a letter signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s close circle to i24NEWS: 'This is a pardon request, there will be no admission of guilt and no resignation is expected. There are clear arguments for the pardon request - the president understands the magnitude of the hour.'

In the request, Netanyahu wrote to President Herzog that "In recent years, tensions and disputes have increased between parts of the people and between the various state authorities. I am aware that the proceedings in my case have become a focus of intense debate. I bear broad public and ethical responsibility, with an understanding of the consequences of all the events."

"Because of this, and despite my personal interest in conducting the trial and proving my innocence until fully acquitted, I believe that the public interest dictates otherwise. Out of a public responsibility as Prime Minister to try to bring about reconciliation between the parts of the people, I have no doubt that the end of the trial will help to reduce the intensity of the flames in the debate that has arisen around it," Netanyahu wrote.

"Faced with the security challenges and political opportunities currently facing the State of Israel, I am committed to doing everything in my power to heal the rifts, achieve unity among the people, and restore trust in the state's systems, and I expect all heads of state agencies to do the same," Netanyahu concluded.

The President's Office noted: "This is an extraordinary request for clemency and has significant implications. After receiving all opinions, the President of the State will consider it responsibly and seriously."

The request was forwarded to the Legal Department at the President's Office through his attorney, Attorney Amit Hadad. The request is now being forwarded, in accordance with the rules, to the Pardons Department at the Ministry of Justice, which will also compile the relevant opinions from the various entities in the Ministry of Justice, after which they will be forwarded to the Legal Advisor at the President's Office and her team to prepare an additional opinion for the President.

The Movement for Quality of Government called on the President of the State to reject the request immediately: "A pardon in the middle of a legal process constitutes a fatal blow to the rule of law and the principle of equality before the law - the lifeblood of Israeli democracy. Granting a pardon to a prime minister accused of serious offenses of fraud and breach of trust will send a clear message that there are citizens who are above the law."

"Israel is a sovereign state with an independent and magnificent judicial system. The legal fate of every citizen, including the Prime Minister, must be determined solely on the basis of the evidence in an independent court. We call on President Herzog to stand firm in the face of pressure and defend Israeli democracy."