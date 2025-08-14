Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich approves construction of new Ma'ale Adumim neighborhood in E1

Recommended -

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced he will be approving tenders for the construction of the long-halted controversial E1 housing project situated between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim in the West Bank.

The plans have been frozen for decades due to the opposition of the international community, who fear the neighborhood would create a geographic barrier that would break up a Palestinian state by splitting the West Bank into two seperate parts.

Smotrich did not deny this claim, saying it was the "final nail in the coffin" for the idea of a Palestinian state.

"From the Palestinian perspective and that of the international community, this is a critical area. Without it, the establishment of a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital is simply impossible," he added.

Though the approved plans include 3,401 housing units in the E1 area, according to the Peace Now settlement watchdog organization, they are not the original E1 plans but rather for a seperate neighborhood of Ma’ale Adumim.

Meanwhile, the "Desert Bird" neighborhood in Ma’ale Adumim is building another 3,515 housing units. Together with the new E1 project, this adds up to the construction of 6,916 new housing units -- doubling the city’s population and bringing about 35,000 new residents.

"Approval of construction plans in E1 buries the idea of a Palestinian state and continues the many steps we are taking on the ground as part of the de facto sovereignty plan that we began implementing with the establishment of the government," Smotrich said.

Despite Smotrich's announcment, there still has been no official confirmation regarding the approval of the plan, as other housing projects, that have been heavily launched in the past, have been seen to be delayed for years.

But the hearing for final approval of the plan has already been set for this Wednesday.

“After decades of international pressure and freezes, we are breaking conventions and connecting Ma’ale Adumim to Jerusalem. This is Zionism at its best — building, settling, and strengthening our sovereignty in the Land of Israel,” Smotrich said in a statement.

Smotrich announced he will be holding a press conference Thursday near the Shi'a District Police Station in Ma'ale Adumim, along with Yesha Council Chairman Israel Ganz and Ma'aleh Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrach, to present the plan.

The Regavim Movement welcomed the announcment, calling it "A critical step for Zionism."

"Even before everyone understood our insistence on [Bedouin village] Khan al-Ahmar - the Palestinian Authority was already sitting on the planning maps. Even before everyone realized why we repeatedly focused the spotlight on the E1 area - they were already working vigorously to take control of the area. We warned and explained the strategic location and the severe consequences of neglecting the area for the future of the State of Israel, and its capital Jerusalem," said the organization.

"We congratulate our friend, Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of Finance and founder of the Regavim Movement, on the critical step for Zionism, together with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense. Together, we will return sovereignty to the state." they added.

The chairman of the Yesha Council and head of the Binyamin Regional Council Yisrael Gantz also commented on the announcement, stating, "Another tremendous and historic achievement for settlement on the eve of the application of sovereignty. I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and the people of the Settlement Administration who are making a real revolution in strengthening settlement."

"We expect the Israeli government to act immediately to apply full sovereignty to Judea and Samaria and prevent the establishment of a terrorist state that would endanger the future of the State of Israel," he added.

The Mayor of Ma'ale Adumim Guy Ifrach released a similarly supportive and grateful statement folowing the decision, saying, "Ma'ale Adumim and the State of Israel have been waiting for this important news for over 30 years. The construction of the T1 (E1) neighborhood connects Ma'ale Adumim to Jerusalem and provides a Zionist solution for settlement and building the land. The Palestinians sought to create a chokehold through illegal construction, and the construction of the neighborhood would defeat their purpose."

"And above all," he added, "We are building for our younger generation. The city of Ma'ale Adumim is one of the leading cities in Israel in terms of the percentage of conscripts and reserve soldiers, and there is no reason in the world that these young people, the salt of the earth, cannot build their home in their hometown."