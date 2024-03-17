Finance Minister Smotrich accuses IDF command of failure after Oct 7

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has intensified his criticism of the IDF leadership, particularly Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, amid the recent war in Gaza.

Smotrich accused the current IDF high command of failing "in a colossal way" during the events of October 7, prompting him to call for restrictions on Halevi's authority to make further appointments within the military.

In a statement to Channel 12, Smotrich asserted, "The current IDF High Command failed in a colossal way on October 7 and cannot design the future generation of the IDF or appoint the commanders who will fix things." He emphasized that while he supports the military's efforts to manage the conflict and secure victory, he believes they should not extend beyond this scope.

Responding to Smotrich's remarks, IDF sources expressed skepticism about the logic behind limiting Halevi's authority, given his role in overseeing successful operations in Gaza City and Khan Yunis. They questioned the coherence of allowing Halevi to make crucial battlefield decisions while impeding his ability to make appointments unrelated to the Gaza front.

According to these sources, recent and forthcoming appointments made by Halevi do not involve major general officers, who oversee key commands such as the Northern, Southern, and Central Commands. Instead, the appointments are focused on areas where there have been no discernible failures, such as the West Bank/Central Command.

Halevi, expected to step down after issuing an interim report on the October 7 incidents, intends to allow his successor to reshape the major generals' level of leadership. The appointments are aimed at maintaining the IDF's effectiveness in the near term without impeding the future leadership's freedom of action.

Despite these explanations, Smotrich reiterated his lack of confidence in Halevi and the IDF high command, suggesting that their mandate should be limited to managing the immediate crisis. He called for a new generation of commanders who are not associated with past failures to lead the military's rehabilitation efforts.

In a further statement, Smotrich stated, "The next generation of commanders, who will not be partners to the conceptual framework of the failure, will lead the rehabilitation and the fixing" of the military. He emphasized the need for decisive action to address the shortcomings revealed by the Gaza conflict.