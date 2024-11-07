First Emirati aid convoy arrives at Ashdod port for Gaza

In a significant humanitarian effort, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sent its first aid convoy to the Gaza Strip, which arrived at the port of Ashdod in Israel on Thursday.

The ship "MIRA" carried 2,261 pallets of essential supplies destined for the beleaguered region, set to be transported by over 300 trucks.

This operation, spearheaded by COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories), represents a groundbreaking use of the sea route for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza. The cargo aboard the MIRA includes critical items such as food, water, medical equipment, shelter materials, and hygiene products, all vital for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the area.

COGAT

Upon arrival at Ashdod, the supplies underwent a comprehensive security inspection before being cleared for transport. The aid will be dispatched to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings, ensuring timely delivery to those in need.

The Israeli army, in coordination with COGAT, has pledged to continue facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance via sea, land, and air. This initiative is part of a broader effort to work alongside partner nations and international humanitarian organizations to address the urgent needs of Gaza's population.