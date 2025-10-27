FM accuses PA of continuing payments to terrorists during Budapest visit

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused the Palestinian Authority (PA) of continuing to pay salaries to terrorists and their families, despite repeated international promises to halt the practice. Saar made the remarks following meetings with his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, at the Puskás Arena in Budapest.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Saar emphasized that the PA has not ceased its controversial payments, but has instead altered the method of delivery.

“The Palestinian Authority never stopped paying terrorists,” he said. “It just changed the method, today, they receive payments through the Palestinian post office, including those released in the recent Israeli-Palestinian deal.”

Saar accused the European Union of turning a blind eye to the ongoing practice. “Instead of holding the PA accountable, the EU is laundering it. They ignore the continued rewards for terrorism and, in fact, encourage it,” he stated. Saar called on European leaders to follow Hungary’s example in demanding accountability from the PA.

The Israeli foreign minister highlighted the importance of the 2020 “Deal of the Century,” which outlined that the PA should immediately cease all payments to imprisoned terrorists and the families of killed terrorists. “To date, the Palestinian Authority has failed to meet these requirements,” Saar said.

The visit to Budapest also included the largest business delegation ever sent from Israel to Hungary. Saar and Szijjártó held private meetings as well as extended sessions with their respective teams, underscoring both the economic and diplomatic significance of the trip.