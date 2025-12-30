Former PM Bennett on Qatargate affair: 'An offense punishable by up to life imprisonment'

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the Qatargate affair involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's advisors on Tuesday, claiming that it constitutes a grave security offense and a deliberate sabotage of Israel-Egypt relations.

Bennett noted that according to Section 121 of the Penal Code, a person who intentionally undermines relations with another country may be liable to a penalty of up to life imprisonment. According to him, Netanyahu's advisors exploited their positions in the office to "slander Egypt" and serve the enemy, Qatar-Hamas, during wartime.

Bennett added: "Now that all of Israel knows the facts, it is Netanyahu's duty to stop funding the defense of his advisors, denounce them, and provide answers to the public." According to him, it must be ensured that the Prime Minister's Office remains free of interests from enemy states.

Bennett emphasized that his use of the term "grave betrayal in the history of Israel" is not a cliché, but refers to a deliberate action against the security and political interests of the state.