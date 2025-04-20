Former prime minister Bennett hospitalized, in stable condition

After feeling unwell during a workout on Sunday morning former prime minister Naftali Bennett was admitted to a hospital and underwent a cardiac catheterization.

Bennett is reportedly in stable condition, and will remain at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Sabar for further monitoring and treatment.

The incident occurred after Bennett participated in the celebrations Saturday night for the Mimouna, marking the end of Passover restrictions on leavened bread, at the home of attorney Hila Revach in the southern community of Be'er Ganim, near Ashkelon.

Likud lawmaker Osher Shekalim chose to attack Bennett in an X post, saying he was "Wishing the head of the former prime minister of the mandates government good health." This refers to Bennett's premiership in the fragmented previous government, after he only received seven seats in the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

Shekalim said he was "wondering how someone who failed physical training at the age of 53 was able to manage seven war theaters at the same time. It is expected that he will disclose his medical file as required. Get well soon!"

Earlier this month, Bennett announced a party list under the temporary name "Bennett 2026." In a statement released on his behalf, it was stated that if and when a decision is made to actually run for the elections, an official announcement will be made on the matter. Starting on October 7, 2023, Bennett has been interviewed extensively in the US and international media, and has worked for Israeli advocacy. His return, in a sense, to the public stage, when he is not serving in any public position, has raised questions over whether he plans to return to political life – and if so, with whom and in what framework.