Former prime minister Olmert doubles down on Gaza 'war crimes' accusation

The former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told CNN on Wednesday that he could no longer defend Israel against accusations of war crimes.

Israel is "committing actions which can’t be interpreted any other way," Olmert said. "What is this if not a war crime?" he wondered, referring to these remarks as well as the suspension of humanitarian aid to Gaza since March 2. He accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of "committing acts that can be interpreted in no other way."

Regarding the expansion of military operations in Gaza, which Netanyahu justifies by the desire to control the entire territory to prevent Hamas from diverting humanitarian aid, Olmert said he believes Israel must "make sure that no uninvolved people in Gaza are hurt because of the expansion of these military operations, which is entirely unjustified and doesn’t serve any important interests of the state of Israel at this point."

"I hope that this government will disappear as soon as possible," he said. "I believe that the majority of Israelis are sick and tired of these policies, of these statements, of what the terrible damage that was caused by this government to the moral integrity of the state of Israel and the people of Israel."

Olmert, who spent 16 months in prison for corruption, has emerged as an increasingly critical voice against Netanyahu, despite also hailing from the Likud party.