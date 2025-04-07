Former Shin Bet chief: "Netanyahu demanded that I disqualify Bennett from the cabinet"

Former head of the Shin Bet, Yoram Cohen, revealed in an interview that Benjamin Netanyahu asked him at the time to disqualify Naftali Bennett from the cabinet. "The prime minister approached me in the past and said 'I received information that Bennett, being an officer in the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit, was dismissed because of an issue of trust - so if he was dismissed because of a trust issue, he cannot sit in the cabinet' - I said to him 'tell me, do you want me to do this? I will not do such a thing'", Cohen recounted.

"That a prime minister turns to the head of Shin Bet and asks to disqualify a political rival - isn't that shocking? Isn't that disturbing? What would have happened if someone had said yes?", Cohen asked.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Cohen also reported for the first time that Netanyahu had previously asked him to spy on security system leaders: "Following a sensitive operation in the past, Netanyahu asked me to activate the Shin Bet surveillance methods on all the secret partners of the intelligence community who were part of the operation - including, among others, the IDF Chief of Staff and Mossad chief."

Naftali Bennett responded to the comments: "Not only was I not dismissed, in 1992 I completed a fighter's course in the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit together with my team members "Giora". In 2014, as a cabinet member, I demanded from Netanyahu to act with attacks against Hamas in Gaza. Yoram Cohen exposed today the lies of Netanyahu and his paranoia from me. I wanted to eliminate Hamas, Netanyahu wanted to eliminate me."

Later on the Prime Minister's Office released anannouncement: "Another recycling of transparent fake news by Yoram Cohen, who became a politician and is trying to cover up the corruption within the Shin Bet under Ronen Bar, through ridiculous lies."