Gadi Eisenkot expected to announce resignation from National Unity party

Israeli lawmaker Gadi Eisenkot is on his way out of the National Unity party of Benny Gantz, i24NEWS learned on Sunday.

The reason – the selecting body created by party chairman Benny Gantz, which consists of about 150 officials who are dependent on him. An associate of Eisenkot said "it's a rigged game" in the party. "The primaries shaping up in the National Unity party do not allow for real competition." On the other hand, an associate of Gantz are unfazed, claiming that Eisenkot "is much less influential than he thinks he is."

Either way, in the event of retirement, Eisenkot is expected to use a shelf party in order to create a union or unions under him.

In addition, Eisenkot may currently resign without a third of the faction, which could put him at risk of disqualification. However, the assessment within the party is that Gantz will be wary of such a move.