Gag order imposed on probe into Prime Minister's Office-Qatar connection

The Rishon LeZion Magistrate's Court ordered on Tuesday a sweeping gag order in the "Qatar-Gate" affair at the request of the police, prohibiting the publication of details into the connection between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's staff and Qatar, including citations from foreign media publications and referring to them.

This also includes any publications about the matter on social networks, on the internet, and in any other media, the order said.

The order will remain in effect for 30 days, until April 10.