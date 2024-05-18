Gantz says will quit govt unless post-war plan for Gaza drawn up by June 8

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s three-member War Cabinet, set a three-week deadline for the government to adopt a new plan for the war in Gaza. Failing that he would resign, he said, a move that would leave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more reliant on his far-right allies.

The announcement deepens a divide within Israel’s leadership more than seven months into a war against Hamas triggered by the jihadist group’s October 7 atrocities.

Gantz spelled out a six-point plan that includes the return of hostages, ending Hamas’s rule, demilitarizing the enclave and establishing an international administration of civilian affairs. Gantz's plan also backs the normalization of ties with Saudi Arabia and universal military enlistment for ultra-Orthodox Israelis.

Netanyahu dismissed Gantz's conditions, saying "he should pose ultimatums to Hamas."