'Our opposition to a Palestinian state has not changed': Netanyahu opens gov't meeting

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened a government meeting on Sunday following the US UNSC second draft proposal to be voted on later this week, stating that Israel fully intends to demilitarize Gaza, whether or not it does so "the easy way or the hard way."

"Our opposition to a Palestinian state in any territory has not changed. Gaza will be demobilized and Hamas will be disarmed, the easy way or the hard way." I don't need reinforcements and tweets and lectures from anyone," the Israeli Prime Minister stated.

Netanyahu also addressed the upcoming legislative elections in Israel. He criticized various ministers for ongoing 'tweet attacks,' reminding them that it is his responsibility to deal with the issues of national security in coordination with the government.

"We are in an election year. The elections will be held by the end of the year, we know that, and I assume by the end of the year. But during this period of an election year, we are witnessing a primaries attack, both from within the Likud and outside of it. The issues that are constantly discussed in an attack of tweets, which I don't remember on security issues first of all; 'I said, I did, I updated,' and also on issues related to our national security. I remind you that these issues are determined in coordination with the Prime Minister, who is responsible for this."

He went on to address two issues: "The first issue - the issue of the alleged 'non-demobilization' of the part of Gaza that is in Hamas' hands."

"There will be no such thing," the Prime Minister stated.

"Even in the 20-point plan, and in everything else, this area will be demobilized and Hamas will disarm. Either it will happen the easy way or it will happen the hard way. That's what I said and that's what President Trump said," he added.

The second issue he addressed was that of Palestinian statehood.

"Our opposition to a Palestinian state in some territory west of the Jordan, this opposition exists and is strong and has not changed in the slightest. I have been repelling these attempts for decades and have been doing so in the face of both external and internal pressures. So I do not need reinforcements and tweets and lectures from anyone," he said.

He also made mention of Saturday's assult on MK Ben Tzur by a group of ultra-Orthodox rioters.

"Recently, we have witnessed two types of riots that we reject with all our might. One is the riots against elected officials, and there was such violence against our members just yesterday, MK Ben Tzur. This is a very small minority, it does not represent the ultra-Orthodox public. But we must fight these violations of the law with all our might, and that is what we will do," the Prime Minister said.

He also made note of the Israeli settler violence in the West Bank.

"The second thing was also done by a minority, a minority that entered Judea and Samaria, does not represent the large settler public, the law-abiding and loyal to the state. And against them too, these riots, both against IDF soldiers, both against Palestinians and against IDF soldiers, we will act against this with all our might because we are a state of law, "And a state of law operates according to law."