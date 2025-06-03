Government at risk of toppling over draft law by ultra-Orthodox parties

The drama surrounding the conscription law continues as United Torah Judaism met Tuesday, but did not make a decision over whether to remain in the government.

This evening, a critical meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected, and the messaging from the ultra Orthodox parties is clear: If no progress is made, steps will be taken.

On Wednesday, representatives of the ultra-Orthodox parties are expected to consult with their rabbis for consultation on how to respond.

Meanwhile, to apply additional pressure on the government, a senior advisor to Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf recently met with Benny Gantz of the National Unity party to examine the possibility of promoting the dissolution of the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

The ultra-Orthodox parties issued an ultimatum to Netanyahu for a draft bill to progress by the end of Shavuot, which ended Monday night. There is an internal dispute in United Torah Judaism, as the Agudat Israel faction is ready to consider dissolving the Knesset, while in Degel Hatorah they still believe that agreements can be reached.

This comes as the Israel Defense Forces has moved to draft thousands of ultra-Orthodox men, long exempt from military service. The war has brought the policy under scrutiny, with hundreds of thousands of Israelis showing up for reserve duty, in some cases more than 200 days. The Supreme Court struck down previous legislation attempting to enshrine the policy in law as unconstitutional, citing the principle of equality. Ultra-Orthodox parties, however, form a key part of the coalition government, with their leverage of political power able to topple the government.