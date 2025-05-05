Government decides not to establish commission of inquiry into October 7

Following the decision to expand the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli government decided on Monday not to establish a commission of inquiry into the events of October 7, 2023.

The government also decided that it will draft a law with the rest of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to establish an commission that would represent different opinions and gain the confidence of the majority of the public.

The government's decisions came about an hour after the letter from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, whose role also encompasses the government's legal advisor, who demanded a "decision regarding the investigation into the events of October 7."

"The government's failure to make a decision regarding a state commission of inquiry causes harm and hinders the search for truth," she wrote. Baharav-Miara's request echoes the petitions in the Supreme Court calling for the establishment of such a commission, with the court requesting a response from the government.

The government set for itself a deadline of 90 days to respond to the Supreme Court request.

Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, who previously served as the head of the Shin Bet security, responded to the calls for a commission: "We do not establish a commission during war time. Even if we establish a commission now and say it will start working in 60 or 90 days, it will not be a plus, but madness."

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has asserted that the public's lack of trust in the Supreme Court is the reason why the commission is not established. "If we ask the public if they are in favor of a state inquiry commission, the majority are for it," he said. "But when we ask if [Supreme Court President] Yitzhak Amit should form the commission, the answer is certainly not! The Supreme Court should be the subject of an investigation for compromising security, not leading the investigation. The Knesset should be allowed to draft a law to establish a commission of inquiry as broad as possible, and the government will set the date."

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Shikli argued that "there needs to be a joint committee in the Knesset," while Economy Minister Nir Barkat added that "there needs to be a committee with a two-thirds majority in the Knesset."

"Eighty members of the Knesset need to vote for the chairman of the commission, and only then can the commission be established," said Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar. Zohar also suggested that the committee should be established with members chosen by a two-thirds majority in the Knesset, and not by the president of the Supreme Court. He added that it should be defined as a state commission of inquiry to gain public trust.

On the other hand, New Hope lawmaker Ze'ev Elkin suggested that the establishment of the commission be carried out in collaboration between Amit and Deputy President Noam Sohlberg. "I trust Sohlberg," he said. Such a proposal was discussed in the past, following a proposal by President Isaac Herzog, which received the blessings of Justice Amit.

The October Council, which represents roughly 1,500 families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones because of the war, including families of hostages, has lambasted the government's decision. "The Israeli government openly admits that it will draft a bill to establish a lenient alternative investigation," the council said. "You are in clear conflict of interest. We will not allow you to design and establish a lenient investigation commission. The investigated cannot appoint their own investigator."

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said the decision to delay the commission echoes previous occasions when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu avoided investigating various failures of his in the past. "The only meaning to be found in not setting up a state commission of inquiry is that the October 7 disaster will happen to us again and again," he said. "If we do not investigate what led to the disaster, we will not be able to learn lessons and ensure that this does not happen again. Netanyahu tried to prevent the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster [a massive stampede in 2021 that led to scores killed] and the submarine affair [regarding alleged corruption in procuring submarines for the Navy.] This time too, a state inquiry commission will eventually be established."