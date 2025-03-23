Government to begin impeachment of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara

The Israeli government is set to meet Sunday to initiate an impeachment process against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, whose position also includes legal advisor to the government.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who will preside over this session in the absence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to a conflict of interest, has prepared an 86-page dossier outlining his grievances. The process is expected to be lengthy – about two months, according to a senior government official.

After the expected vote of no confidence on Sunday, the case will be passed on to a selection committee chaired by former Supreme Court president Asher Grunis. This committee could include Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar or Knesset (Israeli parliament) Speaker Amir Ohana as former justice ministers, although this may be contested in the Supreme Court as either personalities are part of the current coalition.

Baharav-Miara's entourage strongly contests the accusations. Out of 600 government decisions, less than 10 would have blocked for legal reasons. Her service approved over 150 nominations and facilitated the adoption of 250 laws. Even in cases where she refused to defend the government before the Supreme Court, she authorized separate legal representation.

The tensions between the attorney general and the government concern crucial issues for the coalition: The conscription law, the funding of ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students who dodge the draft, various ministerial appointments, and recently the dismissal of Shin Bet security agency chief Ronen Bar. Sa'ar, who appointed her, has called her a "kamikaze pilot" and now voiced his regret for that decision. The procedure takes place amid massive protest, with tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrating on Saturday night in several cities across the country against recent government decisions.