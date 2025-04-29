Government votes to cancel decision to fire Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar

The government on Tuesday rescinded the decision to fire the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, which comes after he declared Monday that he would end his role on June 15, 2025.

The move is likely aimed at avoiding a legal ruling that deals with the government's power to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet in the Supreme Court, where the decision was being discussed.

"The prime minister originally thought that it would be appropriate for Ronen Bar to resign in an agreed upon and respectful manner from his position as head of the service, as the Chief of Staff [Herzi Halevi] had resigned. Ronen Bar's resignation comes too late, five weeks after the government decided to end his tenure and also the end of his tenure as stated in the resignation letter is very late," a letter by Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs said.

"Nevertheless," the letter said, "the appointment process of the next head of service will take time and this period will be used for a orderly transition of the role. Given the ongoing crisis between the state authorities in the midst of the uprising, the difficult situation within security, the continuation of the legal process, the government's desire to focus the national effort particularly during memory and independence days, and due to its responsibility for security matters, there is a need for the government's supreme internal controls for the state's security."

Bar's announcement Monday night said that he intended to resign on June 15, adding that "as the head of the organization, I take responsibility" for the failings of the October 7 attack. "And now, on the eve symbolizing memory, bravery, and sacrifice, I chose to announce the implementation of this responsibility and decided to end my role as the head of the Shin Bet. My love for my homeland and loyalty to the state are the basis for every decision I've made in my professional life. It is the same tonight," he said at an event in memory of the Shin Bet's fallen.

Bar added in his speech: "After years in many fronts, one night, on the southern front, the sky fell. All the systems collapsed. Even the Shin Bet failed to issue a warning. As the head of the organization, I took responsibility - and now, on this special evening, symbolizing memory, courage and sacrifice, I chose to announce its implementation and my decision to end my role as the head of the General Security Service."

There is still a standing Supreme Court order prohibiting Netanyahu from removing Bar.