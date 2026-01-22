Herzog in Davos: “I have great respect for Trump, but I will act according to the law”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, speaking on a range of pressing issues including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pardon request, Gaza’s reconstruction, and Israel’s regional relations.

On the question of Netanyahu’s request for clemency, Herzog emphasized that any decision will follow Israel’s constitutional and legal framework.

“A solution must be found; beyond that, I will defer to the judicial procedure,” he said, stressing that respect for the rule of law will guide his actions.

“I have great respect for President Trump, but I will act according to the laws of the legal system.”

Herzog also outlined the conditions for moving to the second phase of Gaza’s ceasefire agreement.

He noted that reconstruction cannot advance while Hamas maintains control over the territory, and that disarmament is a prerequisite for establishing a technocratic government in Gaza.

“After the disarmament of Hamas, there will be a plan for Gaza with historic implications for the entire region,” Herzog said, clarifying that the transition is not tied to the return of hostage Ran Gvili.

Turning to Israel’s diplomatic prospects, Herzog expressed optimism about potential normalization with Saudi Arabia. “Saudi Arabia is an important nation, and my dream is to see the Crown Prince sign a normalization agreement with us,” he said, highlighting the Abraham Accords as a model of stability and influence in the region.

On domestic politics, Herzog acknowledged the challenges ahead, noting that the coming election year will test Israel on multiple fronts, including the future of Palestinian relations. “Since October 7, there has been renewed reflection on our shared future. We must build a constructive future between Palestinians and Jews, though the form it will take remains complex,” he concluded.