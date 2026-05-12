The Israeli High Court of Justice is set to hear petitions Tuesday challenging the appointment of Major General Roman Gofman as the next head of the Mossad, in a case that has become one of the most sensitive disputes within Israel’s security establishment.

Gofman, who currently serves as military secretary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is scheduled to begin a five-year term on June 2. While his nomination has already been approved by the advisory committee responsible for vetting senior appointments, several petitions ask the Court to block the appointment or return it for further review.

At the center of the controversy is the Ori Elmakayes affair, involving allegations that an Israeli minor was used in a military online influence operation. The teenager was reportedly arrested by the Shin Bet before suspicions against him were dropped after authorities determined he had acted under military direction.

According to Kan News, Netanyahu is expected to present judges with a legal opinion written by former Chief Military Prosecutor Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi. The opinion reportedly found no grounds for criminal charges against Gofman, concluding that disciplinary action — ultimately limited to an official reprimand — was sufficient.

Netanyahu’s legal team is also expected to argue that the High Court lacks the authority to interfere with the Prime Minister’s appointment of intelligence chiefs who report directly to him.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has taken the opposite view, arguing in court filings that the appointment cannot legally stand. She maintains that the unauthorized involvement of a minor in a high-risk intelligence operation casts a “heavy shadow” over Gofman’s conduct and integrity.

She further criticized the nomination process, claiming that most members of the advisory committee were not given access to all classified materials related to the case.

Gofman has denied the allegations, telling the Court that he neither directly nor indirectly directed Ori Elmakayes and insisting there is no legal basis to prevent his appointment.

The advisory committee itself has also recommended dismissing the petitions. However, its chairman, former Supreme Court President Asher Grunis, issued a dissenting opinion, arguing that the failures connected to the Elmakayes affair made Gofman unfit to lead the Mossad.

The hearing, before Justices Dafna Barak-Erez, Ofer Grosskopf, and Alex Stein, is expected to address not only Gofman’s nomination, but also the broader question of how far the High Court can go in reviewing the Prime Minister’s appointments to Israel’s intelligence leadership.