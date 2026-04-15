High Court weighs Ben Gvir dismissal over Temple Mount status quo

The Israeli High Court of Justice convened Wednesday morning for a hearing that could spark a constitutional crisis, as justices weighed petitions demanding the dismissal of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

The hearing centers on allegations that Ben Gvir has unlawfully overstepped his ministerial authority to exert personal influence over police operations, specifically regarding the delicate status quo at the Temple Mount.

The Temple Mount, known to Muslims as the Haram al-Sharif, is the most sensitive flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Under an informal "status quo" agreement maintained for decades, Jews are permitted to visit the site but are strictly forbidden from praying there, a right reserved for Muslims.

However, since Ben Gvir took office, critics and petitioners argue he has systematically eroded these rules. Police have reportedly become increasingly lax, permitting Jewish visitors to pray and prostrate themselves. Ben Gvir has further inflamed tensions by personally visiting the site multiple times, most recently on April 12, 2026, where he was filmed singing near the Dome of the Rock.

During the proceedings, Justice Isaac Amit pointedly questioned the government’s defense. Attorney Michael Rabilo, representing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, maintained that the Prime Minister believe the status quo remains "intact."

Justice Amit challenged this assertion, noting the visible dissonance between the Prime Minister’s official line and the Minister’s public behavior. “If I’m not mistaken, Minister Ben Gvir sort of flaunts the changes on the Temple Mount,” Amit remarked, casting doubt on the government's credibility.

The petitions seek to force Netanyahu to fire Ben Gvir, arguing his continued tenure undermines the rule of law. However, a ruling against the Minister could lead to a direct confrontation between the branches of government, as the Justice Minister has already vowed to defy any court order to fire his colleague.

Outside the courthouse, the atmosphere was electric with political division. Hundreds of right-wing protesters gathered to support Ben Gvir, carrying signs that denounced the "legal dictatorship."

Addressing the crowd before entering the court, Ben Gvir framed the legal challenge as an assault on the will of the voters. "More than half a million citizens chose us to bring real change," he declared. "Democracy will not fall. The legal dictatorship will fall."