Historic first: Ra’am to accept Jewish candidates for Knesset

Ra’am party chairman Mansour Abbas announced Monday that his traditionally Arab party will begin accepting Jewish candidates on its Knesset list, marking a significant shift in its political direction.

Speaking in a radio interview, Abbas said Ra’am is redefining itself as an independent civic party representing all citizens of Israel. “Every citizen of the State of Israel—Jewish and Arab—will be able to join Ra’am, take part in it, and represent its aspirations in the Knesset,” he said.

The move follows another major break announced earlier this month, when Abbas declared that Ra’am had severed ties with the Shura Council and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Asked whether Jewish political figures were already being considered, Abbas said he aims to expand the party’s reach within Jewish society.

“There are current Jewish members of the Knesset who, in my view, are worthy, and I would be honored if they joined Ra’am,” he said.

Abbas stressed that no talks are underway with the Likud party regarding future cooperation. He accused the ruling coalition of abandoning Ra’am in favor of far-right factions. “They chose extremist sectoral parties. Today, we are paying the price for the policies of Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit,” he said.

He directed sharp criticism at National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, accusing him of exacerbating violence in Arab communities. “I’ve been told internally that he smiles when he hears about murders,” Abbas said. “Ben Gvir is not a statesman; he has a predatory attitude.”

Abbas also questioned Ben Gvir’s ability to manage his ministry, accusing him of interfering in police operations. “He lacks a systemic vision. What is he doing inside law enforcement forces? It’s as if the health minister walked into an operating room,” he said.

According to Abbas, Arab society is experiencing its most difficult period under the current government. He cited official figures showing 267 murders in Arab communities in 2025. “Arab society bears responsibility, but so does the state,” he said. “The state cannot allow criminal organizations to create a state within a state.”

Addressing violence linked to cultural practices such as so-called honor crimes, Abbas said Muslim religious leaders are actively working to combat the phenomenon. “The clergy makes clear that religion rejects these acts,” he said, adding that tackling organized crime alone will not be sufficient to resolve the crisis.