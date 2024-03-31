Hostages’ families set up tent city outside Knesset in Jerusalem
i24NEWS
The families of Israelis held hostage in Gaza are staging a protest outside the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem, including a tent city, to demand a deal to release their loved ones.
Speakers will include the leaders of the anti-government protest movement and opposition leader Yair Lapid.
