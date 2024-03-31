Hostages’ families set up tent city outside Knesset in Jerusalem

Leaders of the anti-govt protest movement and opposition leader Yair Lapid will be among the speakers

Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza march in Jerusalem.
Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza march in Jerusalem. Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The families of Israelis held hostage in Gaza are staging a protest outside the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem, including a tent city, to demand a deal to release their loved ones. 

Speakers will include the leaders of the anti-government protest movement and opposition leader Yair Lapid. 

