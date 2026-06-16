i24NEWS poll: Record achievement – coalition opponents widen their lead over Netanyahu’s bloc

A poll conducted for i24NEWS, the results of which were revealed Tuesday, present surprising finds: a low point for Likud, a slight advantage for the opposition, and a dramatic tie between Netanyahu and Eisenkot.

If the Knesset elections were held today, the political bloc map would remain highly competitive, with opponents to the coalition holding a small but significant advantage.

Seat distribution: Likud leads, opposition bloc holds an edge

The Likud party maintains its position as the largest party in Israel with 28 seats, but the opposition is also gaining strength: in second place is the Yeshar party with 18 seats, and the Together party also maintains double-digit support with 12 seats.

The Democrats Party would win 11 seats, while three parties are tied with 9 seats each: Yisrael Beiteinu, Otzma Yehudit, and Shas. United Torah Judaism has 8 seats, the Joint List has 7, Ra’am has 5, and closing the list is the Religious Zionist Party, which barely passes the electoral threshold with only 4 seats.

When grouped into political blocs, opponents of the coalition lead with 62 seats, compared to coalition supporters who have 58 seats.

The question of suitability for prime minister: a dramatic tie at the top

When asked who is better suited to serve as prime minister, respondents produced an exact tie between incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and MK Gadi Eisenkot.

45% of respondents chose Netanyahu, with an overwhelming 83% of support among coalition supporters. Eisenkot also received 45% support from the full sample, with 85% support among opposition supporters. Ten percent believe that neither of them are suitable.

In an alternate head-to-head matchup against former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu opens with a slight lead. Netanyahu would recieve 46% of the votes while Bennett only 39%.

Operation "Roaring Lion": The public is far from convinced

Against the backdrop of recent political developments and the agreement signed between Washington and Tehran, participants were asked how they define the results of Operation "Roaring Lion." The answers reflected deep and clear polarization between the blocs, alongside a general sense of dissatisfaction.

A plurarlity of 42% of respondents described the operation as only a "partial victory," a view driven largely by coalition supporters (62%). Conversely, 29% of the public view the operation as a "total failure," a figure led by opposition supporters (55%). Only 5% defined the outcome as a "complete victory," while 21% see it as a "partial failure."

The sample was collected and conducted by Direct Polls Ltd., headed by Tzuriel Sharon, for i24NEWS channel, on June 16, 2026, using a digital system combined with a panel survey. The poll included 588 adult respondents (18+) constituting a representative sample of the general population in Israel. The statistical sampling error is ±4.0% with a 95% probability.