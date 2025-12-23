i24NEWS reveals the incriminating correspondence between Feldstein and Orich in the Qatargate affair

i24NEWS's legal affairs commentator, Avishai Grintzaitg, revealed on Tuesday evening new correspondences that shed light on the awareness of Prime Minister Netanyahu's advisor, Yonatan Urich, regarding the work of the military spokesman Eli Feldstein and Israel Einhorn with the Qatari lobbyist Jay Footlik.

In April 2024, Feldstein writes to Orich: "Wake up," and sends him a forwarded message from Tzvika Klein regarding his interview about the Qataris. Orich replies, "Champion," to which Feldstein responds: "The Hasid knows, all is good."

Later, Feldstein forwards to Orich a message he received from the Qatari lobbyist Fottlik, in which it says: "Eli you are killing it. Really good" — and adds, "Bingo, they're in shock." Orich replies to him: "They're shitting bricks."