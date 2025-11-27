IDF conscription law draft distributed to Knesset committee members

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Boaz Bismuth, distributed the updated draft of the conscription law to the committee members on Thursday.

The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee will hold three discussions next week in preparation for advancing the proposed law to its second and third readings.

"This law is not here to stabilize a coalition, it is here to stabilize a country," Bismuth said.

The first discussion will take place on Monday morning, and two more will be held on Tuesday.

The updated draft stipulates that the first year of the law will be shortened and specifically defined — from the date of legislation until June 30, 2026, regardless of the date of its final approval.

This means that the next target, 5,760 recruits, will already apply in about half a year.

Within about a year and a half, there is a requirement to meet a cumulative target of 8,160 soldiers.

As an economic sanction for the ultra-Orthodox to encourage conscription, the yeshiva budget will be restored only half immediately, and the other half only after a year, if targets are met.

However, as part of the new conscription law, all draft orders sent since the expiration of the previous conscription law in 2023 will be canceled.

Additionally, according to the updated version of the law, if the targets are not met, the law does not expire, and the process to change it will begin only after three years.

This means that the law will regulate the exemption for yeshiva students, but will not be repealed if it does not lead to enlistment.

In addition, national service will be considered as meeting the enlistment targets.

Anyone who dropped out of yeshiva at age 16, or who studied for two years between ages 14 and 18 in a Haredi educational institution, will be considered Haredi.

The sanctions that will apply to those who do not enlist in the IDF or perform national service include denial of a driver's license and a ban on leaving the country until the age of 23; ineligibility for scholarships; revocation of eligibility for income tax credit points; and forfeiture of the right to apply for positions designated for groups entitled to appropriate representation.

Former Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Yuli Edelstein, said: "With great regret, this is not a draft law. After the terrible failure of October 7th, we promised the public that what was will not be what will be. Contrary to the version I proposed, the proposed law does not meet the needs of the IDF in any way. This is just another political bandaid."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said that he would not allow "this anti-Zionist disgrace to pass." "This is not a law, it's petty politics by the corrupt and draft dodgers at the expense of our children," he added.

Naftali Bennett responded to the news about the distribution of the draft law and said: "It’s final, this is the moment of truth. The government has made a final decision to pass the Evasion Law in its second and third readings. This is the most anti-Zionist law ever legislated in the history of the state." The former prime minister added that this is "a declaration of war by the government on every reservist, on every IDF soldier, and on the entire serving public."