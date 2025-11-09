IDF sees sharp rise in draft evader arrests as Ultra-Orthodox recruitment rncreases

Lieutenant Colonel Muni Amar, head of the Military Police’s Incarceration Department, outlined the IDF’s intensified efforts to arrest draft evaders during a Knesset hearing on Sunday. According to Amar, the Military Police carried out 1,232 arrests in 2025, well above the annual target of 500–600.

Amar detailed the extensive preparations behind the surge, including specialized training, the establishment of intelligence centers, and the recruitment of additional detectives. He also noted that forces at Ben Gurion Airport were tripled to strengthen enforcement efforts. Arrests increased sharply in recent months: 196 were made by July, with an additional 471 between July and the post-holiday period, he said.

The IDF currently maintains about 600 detention facilities and is working to expand capacity. Amar emphasized that enforcement is only one component of a broader strategy to address draft evasion.

The hearing opened with criticism from MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid), who argued that arresting draft evaders is a police responsibility, not a military one, suggesting financial penalties as an alternative. “The Military Police, and the IDF in general, have a few other tasks; this is not a mission you should be doing,” Stern said.

Amar also referenced demonstrations by ultra-Orthodox groups outside Prison 10, noting incidents of stone-throwing and attempted break-ins.

Brigadier General Shay Tayeb, head of the Planning and Human Resources Division, provided an update on Haredi draft evasion. Approximately 80,000 graduates of ultra-Orthodox institutions are undergoing enforcement procedures, including 48,000 with Order 12 draft evasion notices. Tayeb warned these numbers could grow within a year or more.

Despite challenges, he reported a significant increase in ultra-Orthodox recruitment in 2024, rising 60% to about 2,900 recruits due to new educational frameworks and enforcement measures.

The “Starting Anew” program, aimed at recruits leaving Haredi schools, brought 110 individuals into the IDF.

Regarding manpower, Tayeb stressed the army requires an additional 12,000 personnel, including 6,000–7,000 combat soldiers. The IDF is prepared to absorb 5,760 ultra-Orthodox recruits this year, with no cap if adequate notice is given. On enforcement, Tayeb stated: “We are doing our utmost to enforce. Considerations are professional and equal, based on our operational ability.”

Officials also noted 13 cases in which draft evaders were encountered by the Military Police and released, highlighting ongoing enforcement challenges.