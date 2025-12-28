Iranian hacker group claims it hacked the phone of the Prime Minister's chief of staff

The Iranian hacker group Handala announced Sunday morning on its X account that it had succeeded in hacking the personal mobile phone of Tzachi Braverman, who serves as the chief of staff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The group called the hack "Operation Bibi's Gate: The Fall of the Gatekeeper."

An official in the Prime Minister's Office stated that at the moment there are no signs of a breach in the mobile device, however, the investigation is ongoing. Nevertheless, the hackers have begun publishing information from the alleged breach on the internet, including contacts, photos, and videos.

The statement read: "To Netanyahu's inner circle, to every official who still clings to the illusion of secrecy – every secret entrusted to Tzachi Braverman, Netanyahu’s chief of staff, gatekeeper, and vault of all forbidden truths, is now wide open. We have everything: encrypted chats, hidden deals, shameful moral and financial indulgences, abuse of power, extortion, and payments."

The hacker network also threatened to reveal more details about the Qatergate affair and Barverman's alleged involvement: "Today, you will finally understand what really happened. The files, the recordings, the videos, every thread of Barverman's double life, every secret that ties your regime to the heart of corruption, are about to surface."

Earlier this month, the group announced that it had hacked the personal mobile phone of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Bennett later admitted that they had only managed to hack his Telegram account, and that the phone itself had not been breached. As part of the hack, his contact list was exposed, as well as the distribution of photos and chat conversations—including some fake content, such as a photo of him alongside David Ben-Gurion.