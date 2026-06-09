Israel adopts a cybersecurity law in its first reading amid the ongoing war against Iran

The Knesset passed a national cyber defense bill in its first reading on Monday. The legislation is described as a major step for Israel's digital security, as the country faces intensified cyberattacks in its ongoing war against Iran.

The text was unanimously approved after more than ten years of discussions and legislative attempts. Its aim is to establish a unified and binding national framework regarding cybersecurity for critical infrastructure and essential service providers.

The bill will provide for the establishment of mandatory minimum requirements for cybersecurity and risk management.

According to proponents of the bill, the intention is to bridge the gaps between various strategic organizations in the country. Currently, these organizations implement varying levels of protection due to an absence of unified national standards. The organizations concerned must comply with nationally defined professional standards to ensure the continuity of their activities in the event of a cyberattack.

Other parts of the bill include the compulsory reporting of major cyberattacks to relevant authorities, giving the State of Israel the authority to issue emergency directives to contain or mitigate the most serious incidents, and the creation of a mechanism for the supervision and support of critical infrastructures.

Each strategic sector will be placed under the responsibility of specialized units within relevant ministries, under the professional coordination of the Israeli National Cyber Directorate.

For Yossi Karadi, director of the National Cyber Directorate, the adoption of the text represents "a historic step" for Israeli digital security.

"The cyber threat is evolving at an extremely rapid pace and the State of Israel must ensure a uniform, professional level of protection based on the most advanced standards," he said.

According to Karadi, this reform will strengthen the country's ability to face current and future threats while improving national resilience.

Since the beginning of the conflict with Iran, Israel claims to have experienced a significant increase in hacking attempts targeting public institutions, strategic infrastructure, and private companies.

The bill must now be examined by the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which will be responsible for preparing its final adoption during the second and third readings.

If it is definitively adopted, Israel will join several Western countries that have already implemented, for about a decade, national legislation imposing strict cybersecurity standards on essential operators.