Israel allocates over $350 million for Oct. 7 terrorists trials

Israel's government has approved more than 1 billion shekels ($350 million) to fund criminal proceedings against terrorists who participated in the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led massacre.

The funds will be allocated to the Defense Ministry and the IDF between 2026 and 2029, and will be used to establish the physical infrastructure required for the trials, including premises for the court, the prosecution, and an IDF command center. The budget also covers personnel recruitment, building maintenance, computer and communications systems, broadcast services, food and medical services, and transportation.

This follows the Knesset's 93-0 vote last month to establish a special military tribunal, known as the Nukhba Law, to try those accused of participating in the attack. Approval of the funding plan came after implementation stalled due to a budgetary dispute between the Treasury and Defense Ministries. The sum allocated is roughly half the Finance Ministry's own estimate of around 2 billion shekels for implementing the law, and well short of the Defense Ministry's estimate of approximately 5 billion shekels.

Under the law, the tribunal may charge defendants with all applicable crimes, including genocide under Israel's 1950 Law for the Prevention of Genocide. Trials will be open to the public and broadcast online. Those convicted of genocide charges face the death penalty, and anyone charged or convicted of October 7 crimes cannot be released through prisoner exchange agreements.

Indictments are expected against around 400 suspects, including Nukhba terrorists, the elite Hamas force that led the assault, of whom approximately 300 are currently held in Israeli prisons.