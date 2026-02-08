Israel approves major policy overhaul in the West Bank, expanding civil and land authority

The Israeli security cabinet on Sunday approved a series of sweeping measures affecting the West Bank, signaling a major shift in the civil, land, and administrative management of the territory.

Several ministers described the moves as a “revolution,” portraying them as a lasting reinforcement of Israel’s presence in the area.

Among the key decisions is the opening of previously confidential land registers to the public. The government argued that decades of secrecy had hindered legal transactions and fostered fraud. The cabinet also approved the repeal of Jordanian-era laws that prohibited the sale of land to Jews. Going forward, land purchases in the West Bank will be conducted according to standardized professional criteria similar to those used inside Israel proper.

The government further expanded civil and law enforcement powers, including in Areas A and B, particularly for offenses related to water, environmental protection, and archaeological sites. In addition, the cabinet decided to reactivate the Land Acquisition Commission, dormant for nearly two decades, to allow the state to make strategic land purchases for future development projects.

In Hebron, planning authority over the Jewish quarter and key religious sites will be transferred from the Palestinian municipality to the Israeli Civil Administration, ending a long-standing dependency.

A dedicated administration will also be established for the site of Rachel’s Tomb to oversee daily management of infrastructure and civil services.

Finance Minister Smotrich praised the measures, saying they “bury the idea of a Palestinian state,” while Defense Minister Israel Katz described them as establishing a permanent strategic anchor for settlement policy.

