Court cancels Netanyahu hearings this week after closed-door meeting

The court hearing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial accepted a request by the leader on Sunday to postpone hearings this week.

This comes after the judges rejected his requests to cancel his testimony dates for the next two weeks. Netanyahu appeared on Sunday for a closed meeting to explain the reasons behind his request, accompanied by Major General Shlomi Binder, the head of the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate.

The Israeli government coalition is currently working on several legislative initiatives aimed at, one way or another, canceling Netanyahu’s criminal trial, according to a report Saturday evening in the Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

Some of proposals also include the calling of early elections, with Netanyahu possibly seeking to capitalize on the success he claimed in the 12-day war against Iran earlier this month.

Netanyahu refuses any plea deal

Associates of Netanyahu have stated that no concrete negotiations are currently underway to reach a plea agreement at this stage with the prosecution. Netanyahu faces three charges of corruption, fraud, and breach of trust. Sources close to the Israeli leader say he will categorically refuse any deal that would include his retirement from political life or any form of dishonor.

Testimony postponed

Netanyahu was initially scheduled to testify this Monday as part of his trial. The court twice rejected Netanyahu's requests to postpone his testimony by two weeks. The second request was quickly denied, without even seeking the prosecution's response. The judges found that Netanyahu had not presented any evidence or details justifying such an exceptional measure.

However, observers expect that this week's hearings will ultimately not proceed as planned, whether due to a possible trip by Netanyahu to Washington, DC, or other factors he might bring up.

Tense political climate

This case comes at a particularly delicate political time for Netanyahu. The latest opinion polls suggest that his coalition would lose power if elections were held today, as many voters are unhappy with the continuation of the war in the Gaza Strip, even as he has touted military successes against Iran.

Recently, a bill aimed at dissolving the Knesset, which would have been a first step toward early elections, was rejected by 61 votes to 53 by the Israeli parliament, which has 120 seats.