Israel expects ICJ to order end to Gaza war - report

Israeli media reports suggest that Israel is bracing for an adverse ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding its military offensive in Gaza.

The ICJ is expected to announce its response to South Africa's request to halt the ongoing IDF operation in the town of Rafah.

South Africa's appeal to the ICJ alleges that the campaign in Gaza, particularly in Rafah, would render life in the region "untenable" and violate the 1948 Genocide Convention.

This marks South Africa's fourth application to the Court since Israel declared war on Hamas following the October 7 attack. According to Channel 12, unnamed Israeli officials anticipate that the ICJ will order a cessation of the conflict, but Israel has no intention of complying with the ruling. If the ICJ rules in favor of South Africa, the decision will be brought before the UN Security Council, where Israel anticipates a US veto.

Additionally, the Ynet news site speculates that the ICJ may issue directives to increase humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. Israel's response to the ICJ ruling is awaited with interest as tensions continue to escalate in the region.