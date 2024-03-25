Israel: Gideon Sa'ar, a center-right political heavyweight, quits the government
Gideon Sa'ar, one of Israel's top politicians and a long-time rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announced on Monday that he quit the government.
Sa'ar, who heads the New Hope party, revealed his intentions during a conference held in Tel Aviv.
Sa'ar has in the past criticized the government's handling of the ongoing conflict, emphasizing the need to maintain military pressure on Hamas and prevent the group from exploiting humanitarian aid efforts.
