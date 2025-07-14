Netanyahu slams looming indictment against aide over leak

Recommended -

The State Prosecutor's Office notified Jonatan Urich, the close adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that the Attorney General and the State Prosecutor are considering indicting him on criminal charges on Sunday, subject to a hearing, in the so-called "Bild Affair."

Netanyahu slammed the announcement, calling it "disgraceful" and denying Urich's conduct constituted a threat to state security. "This is a baseless, groundless move, designed to serve another agenda, and not the public good," he wrote on X.

Urich, according to suspicions, was involved in the disclosure of classified information with the intent to harm state security, possession of classified information, and destruction of evidence, attributed to Urich based on the allegation that he replaced his phone immediately after the arrest of Eli Feldstein, a fellow advisor to Netanyahu.

The decision on the matter was already prepared, and following the hearing scheduled for Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara slated for Monday, it was decided to issue the summons on Sunday. According to several sources in the office, the timing was deliberate in order to prevent the claim that Bahara-Miara could not summon Urich to a hearing because the government had decided to dismiss her.

Attorneys Amit Hadad and Noa Milstein, legal counsels for Urich, responded: "Jonatan Urich denies all the allegations attributed to him. Urich has never possessed or conveyed classified information, and certainly did not harm the security of the state. This is an unfounded letter of suspicions that comes at a non-coincidental timing – and his innocence will be proven beyond any doubt."

According to the allegations against him, Urich acted together with Feldstein to extract raw classified information from IDF systems. This concerns highly classified information obtained through a secret intelligence tool, whose exposure could endanger state security and human lives. The statement further noted that the release of this classified information by Urich and Feldstein was intended, among other things, to influence public perception regarding Netanyahu and to sway the discourse at that time about the murder of the six hostages in August 2024.

The affair was exposed at the end of last year, during which suspicions arose that several of Netanyahu's associates received classified documents and materials without authorization and leaked them to the German Bild newspaper in September 2024. This is an act that could cause damage to state security, and its purpose was to influence Israeli public opinion regarding the hostage deal and Qatar, according to the prosecutors.

The document in question, which was falsely presented as a Hamas strategy, was obtained illegally from the intelligence departments and passed through a chain of people, while the military censor rejected its publication in Israel. At the center of the affair in addition to Urich and Feldstein is Israel Einhorn, owner of the consulting firm Perception, and Ari Rosenfeld, an IDF reservist who provided the classified documents.

So far, indictments have been filed in the case against Feldstein and Rosenfeld. The indictment against Feldstein attributes to him five offenses of conveying secret information, as well as offenses of intent to harm state security, possession of secret information, and obstruction of justice. The indictment against Rosenfeld attributes to him serious security offenses of conveying secret information, obstruction of justice, and theft by an authorized person.