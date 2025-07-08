Ultra-Orthodox parties push to advance IDF conscription bill

Recommended -

The Israeli ultra-Orthodox parties are maintaining their pressure on the Netanyahu government and are demanding the immediate presentation of a bill on military conscription, according a Tuesday report by the Kan national broadcaster. The ultra-Orthodox factions demand a concrete legislative framework before the end of the Knesset’s (Israeli parliament's) summer session, scheduled for July 27.

Tensions escalated on Monday when the Shas and United Torah Judaism parties extended their boycott of votes, including on government legislation in the plenary session. This escalation follows a heated meeting between the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Yuli Edelstein, and ultra-Orthodox representative Ariel Attias, a former Shas lawmaker, which ended without an agreement.

The religious parliamentarians accuse Edelstein of not having presented a concrete bill, as they have been demanding for weeks. Edelstein presented them with a watered-down version of a compromise bill regulating the conscription of students in yeshivot (Talmudic academies). Even more serious, according to lawmakers from these parties, is that Edelstein allegedly reneged on agreements reached during the night before the Iranian attack, when the bill to dissolve the Knesset was postponed in the plenary session.

This crisis comes as the Israeli army is preparing to issue around 54,000 draft orders to yeshiva students in July, marking a significant tightening of recruitment policy. The issue of conscription, from which the sector has traditionally been exempt, deeply divides Israeli society.

Although discussions may continue during the Knesset's summer recess, both Edelstein and the ultra-Orthodox parties want to accelerate the legislative process. However, the committee chairman has warned that the final text will include changes compared to the principles mentioned before the confrontation with Iran. This deadlock risks further weakening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government coalition, which is already under pressure on several fronts.