Israel: Orthodox parties threaten to bring down government

The spiritual leader of the orthodox Degel HaTorah party, Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, is now considering supporting opposition bills as part of a boycott against the government coalition. This escalation follows the ongoing blockage of the conscription law, which deeply divides Israeli society.

"We are not here to save Netanyahu"

During a meeting with the faction's lawmakers, Rabbi Hirsch made remarks that were particularly revealing of the exasperation felt by the ultra-Orthodox: “We did not remain in the government to save Netanyahu, but to save the people of Israel because of the war. Now, we need to reconsider this position.”

This statement marks a significant hardening of the stance of the religious parties, which directly threatens the fragile balance of Netanyahu's coalition. If the United Torah Judaism party (a coalition of political parties that includes Degel HaTorah) were to systematically vote with the opposition, the latter’s bills could be passed, considerably undermining governmental stability.

A boycott that is intensifying

The Orthodox parties have intensified their pressure on Netanyahu, threatening to bring down his governing coalition due to delays in passing the military exemption legislation. On Monday, they officially announced the resumption of their boycott of coalition votes in protest against the lack of progress on the military service exemption law.

Initially, this boycott will only affect the private bills voted on Wednesdays. However, the religious parties have indicated that this retaliatory measure could be extended until a "significant breakthrough" is achieved regarding the issue of conscription exemptions.

The heart of the conflict: mandatory conscription

The longstanding arrangement allowed tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews to avoid conscription in order to study religious texts. This exemption, which has become an identity pillar of the community, now clashes with Israel's increased military needs, particularly in the context of the war against Hamas.

The IDF General Staff has ordered an increase in conscription within the Orthodox community, targeting up to 80,000 potential conscripts, provoking the anger of the coalition's religious parties.

High-stakes negotiations

Although no final decision has yet been made regarding systematic support for opposition projects, the mere threat from the orthodox parties is enough to put Netanyahu under pressure. The United Torah Judaism party has declared that it could withdraw from the governing coalition, which is made up of a mix of right-wing and religious parties.

This tense political situation could force Netanyahu into major concessions on the issue of conscription, or to face the risk of a government collapse that would pave the way for new elections in a wartime context.